Alia Bhatt shuts down trolls over ‘nepotism’ debate

Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt is once again under the radar of internet trolls for her recent remarks over the burning topic of ‘nepotism’.

Bhatt who entered the industry a decade ago with ‘Student of The Year’ has been a top target of keyboard warriors in the nepotism argument despite her consecutive hits. The actor is often subjected to hatred and trolling for being a star kid who had easier access to the buzzing industry like Bollywood.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

For those unversed, the actor is the youngest daughter of veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan and is also considered as his own child by Karan Johar who launched her in Bollywood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

In a recent promotional outing for her upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’, Bhatt finally addressed the ‘nepotism’ tag associated with her in spite of her enviable career trajectory. She said, “I believed the only way I could shut the conversation down is through my movies.”

She added, “Of course, I felt bad. But feeling bad is a small price to pay for the work that you are respected and loved for. I delivered a film like Gangubai. So, who’s having the last laugh? At least until I deliver my next flop? For now, I am laughing!”

“And if you don’t like me, don’t watch me. I can’t help it. That’s something I can’t do [anything about]. People have something to say. Hopefully, I will prove to them with my movies that I am actually worth the space I occupy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

“If they [the audience] believe you’re worth that success, they will give it to you,” the ‘Raazi’ actor concluded.

The comments didn’t go down too well with the troll brigade, who have yet again begun the ‘boycott’ trend for another Alia Bhatt movie. ‘Boycott Brahmastra’ has been a top trend on social media platforms.

On the work front, while Alia Bhatt is yet to get over the success of her production debut ‘Darlings’, she is awaiting the release of the highly-anticipated ‘Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva’, helmed and written by Ayan Mukherji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brahmāstra (@brahmastrafilm)

The title slated to release on September 9 this year, will mark the first on-screen outing of the real-life couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor together, who play Isha and Shiva respectively. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.

Comments