Alia Bhatt slams paparazzi for leaked at-home pictures

A-list actor Alia Bhatt and the entire of Bollywood are utterly disgusted over the former’s leaked pictures from her home.

The paparazzi culture of India has once again crossed the limits to breach the privacy of celebrities, this time in the comfort of their home. The representatives of an Indian media outlet clicked the pictures of the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor while she was chilling in her lounge.

When happened to look above from the window, Bhatt spotted two cameramen on top of the adjacent building, clicking her photos.

Taking to her Instagram story, the actor shared her account of privacy invasion and slammed the publication for the shameful act. “Are you kidding me? I was at my house, having a perfectly normal afternoon, sitting in my living room when I felt something watching over me,” she wrote. “I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of the neighboring building with a camera right at me.” “In what world is this okay and is this allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone’s privacy. There’s a line that you must not cross, and it is safe to say that all lines were crossed today,” Bhatt expressed her anger.

Soon after she shared the details of the horrifying incident, a number of fellow celebrities came forward in support of Bhatt and raised their voice against the inappropriate culture.

Actor Anushka Sharma, who has been very vocal about the matter, shared the story on her handle and wrote, “This is not the first time they are doing this. About two years ago we called them out for the same reason! You’d think it would have made them more respectful of peoples space and privacy. Absolutely shameful!” “They were also the only guys posting photos of our daughter despite repeated requests,” Sharma warned. The rising starlet Janhvi Kapoor also recalled a similar situation she faced and noted, “This is disgustingly intrusive. This publication has repeatedly done things like this. Including, despite my continuous requests, photographed me unaware; inside the gym I go to while working out through the glass door. In a space that is supposed to be private, where one does not anticipate to get photographed.” Others including Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Shaheen Bhatt and more voiced their support for the actor against the outlet. Moreover, the Mumbai police contacted Bhatt and asked her to file a complaint against the intruders. Reportedly, the PR team of the actor is in contact with the portal.

