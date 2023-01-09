Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt set ‘no-photo policy’ for daughter Raha

Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have requested paparazzi to follow a ‘no photo policy’ for their daughter Raha Kapoor.

Earlier this week, as the star kid Raha Kapoor turned two months old, the ‘Brahmastra’ duo invited Indian shutterbugs for an informal meeting, where they requested them not to click their daughter until she is 2.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The couple was present with Ranbir’s mom, Neetu Kapoor at the gathering, where they shared a few pictures of Raha with the media people to see, however, requested them not to click the latter until she turns 2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

“Both Alia and Ranbir humbly requested all the photographers, and said, ‘We understand this is your profession and we all need you as much as you need us, but we request you to please not click Raha till she turns two’,” Indian media outlets reported citing a paparazzo.

“Neetu ji also said it’s parents’ decision, so we should respect [it].”

“As parents, their concern is that let a couple of years pass by and then they would introduce Raha to the world. But they insisted that she’s a kid right now, so they don’t want to expose her so soon,” the person added.

Alia Bhatt confesses being a ‘little concerned’ about raising her child

Moreover, the doting parents also requested cameramen to cover their daughter’s face with emojis, if they accidentally click them.

“If by chance Raha comes in any frame, please use a heart emoji or vada pav or bhajiya, but don’t reveal her face,” Bhatt said, to which her husband added, “Even in cars, when you zoom in and if at all you click her, please don’t circulate those photos.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

“This is till she grows and understands that whether she wants to give pictures or not. I won’t object if you want to click our couple pictures,” Kapoor added.

Reportedly, the couple also revealed that they don’t even share their daughter’s pictures with relatives on Whatsapp to avoid the chance of them being leaked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

For the unversed, the B-town couple, Kapoor and Bhatt welcomed their first child, a baby girl on November 6 last year, as announced by the latter on her Insta handle.

Comments