Alia Bhatt to join cast of 'Tumbbad 2'

Alia Bhatt confirmed the news of joining Tumbbad 2 alongside Sohum Shah, after weeks of speculation.

In a recent Instagram post, she noted, “A new chapter unfolds. Welcome to #Tumbbad2, @aliaabhatt”. According to a report, Alia’s shoot will go on for about 20 days, and she didn’t take much time deciding either; reports say she was hooked the moment she heard the script, mainly because of how dark and emotional the whole world felt.

Talking about coming on board, the actress said, “Tumbbad has stayed with me ever since I first watched it. Very few films create a world that feels this original and immersive, and even fewer continue to grow in people’s imagination years after they’ve been released.”

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The Highway star added, “I’m looking forward to working with Sohum and Nawaz, two artists I’ve admired for a long time… I can’t wait for audiences to experience what we’re creating together.” This is basically her first proper shot at horror, and the sequel itself sounds huge.

Hindustan Times reported a massive 7-8 acre set built in Mumbai, with an entire city put up just for the first schedule, on a budget of almost Rs 100 crore. Adesh Prasad is directing the project, and the shoot kicked off on April 7, 2026, while the film comes out on December 3, 2027, with the tagline “Pralay Aayega.”

The first Tumbbad flopped back in 2018 despite good reviews, but blew up later on streaming and its re-release, making over Rs 38 crore. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is also back, and it’s now a full trilogy.