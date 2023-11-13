Alia Bhatt trolled for her ‘sunburnt’ makeup routine

Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt was trolled mercilessly at the hands of social users for proudly flaunting her raw, sunburnt skin in the new makeup video.

In a new video for an Indian magazine, Alia Bhatt demonstrated her no-foundation makeup look, which she said is her go-to routine, for a sunburnt glow. The Bollywood diva skipped on heavy foundations and went for a sheer skin tint, proudly flaunting all her possible flaws on raw, unfiltered skin.

In what was dubbed a brave move by the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor by many, to show off her natural skin in this era of filters and airbrushes, a certain section of netizens continued being nasty and dropped some mean comments on the video, pointing out her skin flaws.

“Is it only me who noticed this, left side of her nose looks off luke it set after someone punching her,” a social user wrote, while another commented, “Real face of alia full of dark spots in cheek and nose omg.”

“Reduce the use of make up it is showing bad affects on your face,” read one of the comments on the post.

The criticism wasn’t restricted to her skin concerns and some even brought up her style of talking to troll Bhatt. “Tired just listening to her , how does she talk like that , 1 calorie a word,” a user noted.

“No but no but seriouslyy …… can you imagine being w this person … who makes such faces while talking putting so much efforts…. Think about ranbir going through this all day long while i cant stand her for few minutes,” another wrote.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani’ and her Hollywood debut ‘Heart of Stone’ with Gal Gadot.

Next, she has her own production ‘Jigra’, directed by Vasan Bala, in the kitty.

Nayanthara replaced Alia Bhatt in ‘Baiju Bawra’?