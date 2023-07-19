Alia Bhatt’s YRF spy film gets THIS actor as second lead

Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt will be joined by one-film-old Sharvari Wagh in the first project of YRF’s spy universe with a female lead.

As reported earlier this week, the movie mogul Aditya Chopra is all set to expand the ambitious spy universe of YRF with its first female-led film, starring Alia Bhatt.

According to the latest development, the yet-to-be-titled 8th film of the spy franchise has now got the ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ debutante, Sharvari Wagh as the second female lead.

Citing a well-placed industry source, an Indian publication exclusively reported, “Sharvari impressed everyone with her performance in Bunty Aur Babli 2 but unfortunately, the film didn’t do well at the box office. However, Aditya Chopra has identified the hidden talent of Sharvari and is betting big on her to be the next big star of the Hindi film industry.”

“He will be reintroducing Sharvari in an action-packed avatar as a spy in the YRF Spy Universe. She will be joining Alia Bhatt in the female-led spy film of YRF,” the source added.

It is pertinent to mention that this film will be scheduled in the franchise after Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War 2’ and ‘Tiger vs. Pathaan’.

In other news, Wagh is reportedly in a relationship with her debut co-star, Sunny Kaushal – the younger brother of the Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal.

