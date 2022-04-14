Alia-Ranbir wedding: Brother Randhir Kapoor remembers late Rishi Kapoor

As Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to tie the knot (or might have had), former actor Randhir Kapoor misses his late brother and groom’s father, Rishi Kapoor at the joyous occasion.

Bollywood veteran Randhir Kapoor arrived at Vastu – where Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be reading the vows in presence of close family and friends. Speaking to the paparazzi, Kapoor professed that the occasion is an ‘extremely emotional moment’ for the entire Kapoor family as he remembered his late brother Rishi.

“We are all so happy that they are getting married today,” he said. “It is a very happy and joyous moment for us. To be honest, everyone is emotional today as well.”

“Hope Rishi would have been here to witness this moment. I am missing him so much today,” the former actor got emotional as he remembered the late sibling.

“It is a big day for the family, and Chintu should have been here. We miss him every day, but today we are missing him more. But life goes on. It is nice to see Ranbir and Alia are starting this new chapter.”

Moreover, Rishi Kapoor’s close Bollywood pal Shakti Kapoor also remembered the late actor at the joyous moment. “I feel sad whenever I realize that Chintu is not here to witness the wedding. I am sure he will be happy and dancing up there, and blessing the couple,” he expressed.

“I am so glad that Ranbir has not further delayed the wedding, which Chintu wanted to see with his own eyes. But life has to go on. It is the right time for Ranbir to get married now.”

As per the reports, the star couple was to perform the nuptials after 2 p.m. IST this afternoon at Kapoor’s family home, while the two will officially pose for the media as husband and wife in the evening at 7 p.m.

