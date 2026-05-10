Alibaba to integrate Qwen AI with Taobao, launch agentic shopping, source says

BEIJING: Alibaba is preparing to unveil the integration of its AI platform Qwen and online ​marketplace Taobao, a move that seeks to ‌drive shopping with conversations rather than keyword searches, according to a source familiar with the decision.

The move will enable ​consumers to browse, compare and purchase items ​via the Qwen app by chatting with the ⁠artificial intelligence agent, rather than manually navigating ​product listings.

The Qwen app will have access to the ​entire Taobao and Tmall catalog of over 4 billion products, backed by a “skills library” capable of managing logistics and after-sales ​services. It will also offer shopping recommendations ​based on users’ order history and shopping preferences.

Inside Taobao, Alibaba will ‌launch ⁠a Qwen-powered AI shopping assistant, which includes tools for virtual try-ons and 30-day price tracking.

Alibaba’s push into AI-driven shopping highlights a gap between Chinese ​and Western e-commerce ​platforms; China’s ⁠model allows AI to be embedded directly into live transactions.

In the ​U.S., platforms are more fragmented: Amazon has ​used ⁠AI to improve shopping within its marketplace but remains cautious about full autonomy.

Canada’s Shopify allows the ⁠use ​of external AI agents rather ​than running an integrated consumer AI platform.