Netflix reveals shocking Alice in Borderland season 3 poster!

Netflix has dropped the first look at Alice in Borderland season 3, teasing a final game with the mysterious joker card playing a key role.

The Alice in Borderland new teaser art shows three figures on a rooftop staring up at a large joker card in the sky, hinting at a new character yet to be revealed.

The joker was first alluded to in Alice in Borderland season 2 when it appeared on a table full of playing cards.

Set in a dystopian Tokyo, Alice in Borderland revolves around players who must take part in deadly games, each marked by different playing cards.

These games help extend their visas in the city, but once the visa expires, the players face execution by lasers shot from above.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Alice in Borderland season 3, which is set to premiere on Netflix in September 2025.

Netflix has already delivered two successful seasons, with season 2 receiving impressive viewing hours, making it the most-watched Japanese series on the platform in a week.

Earlier, the highly anticipated sequel Mortal Kombat 2 has finally given fans their first official glimpse of Karl Urban as Johnny Cage, after teasing his arrival in the first film.

Johnny Cage’s role was hinted at in Mortal Kombat’s ending, where Cole Young, played by Lewis Tan, was tasked with finding him to join the Earthrealm team against the forces of Outworld.

Now, with Mortal Kombat 2 just months away from release, Karl Urban’s portrayal of the iconic fighter has been revealed in the latest poster.

Revealed through the Mortal Kombat 2 Twitter account, the new poster shows Urban’s Johnny Cage in the spotlight, starring in a fake movie titled Uncaged Fury.

The catchy caption boldly announces, “It’s Johnny ******* Cage.” This first look is sure to excite fans, as it not only confirms his involvement but also captures the game-accurate essence of the character, something that was well-received in the 2021 reboot.

The casting of Karl Urban as Johnny Cage has been a highly discussed topic ever since his name was announced in May 2023.