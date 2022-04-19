Alien’s footprints on Mars? NASA Instagram post has got people talking

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shared a viral picture on Instagram which left netizens wondering if there were alien footprints on planet Mars.

The US space program shared the picture of huge craters on planet Mars is going viral across social media platforms.

The viral image has caught the attention of astronomy lovers while social media users came up with their own similes to describe the phenomenon.

NASA, in the caption, explained what they came across.

“The Martian crater marks the spot ❌s,” the caption read. “You’re looking at 0° longitude on Mars—the Greenwich Observatory equivalent on the Red Planet.”

They added: “The Greenwich Observatory marks Earth’s Prime Meridian, which is a north-south line that defines where east meets west and is used as the zero reference line for astronomical observations.”

NASA stated that the larger one that sat within this crater, which they named Airy Crater, originally defined zero longitudes for Mars.

However, the space institution went on to mention that they need a smaller feature when there was a need for high-quality images.

“This crater, called Airy-0 (zero) was selected because it did not need to adjust existing maps,” NASA stated.

NASA’s Instagram post got millions of likes from netizens. Here are some of the comments.

“They should replace the bank CCTV cameras with NASA’s cameras,” a user wrote. Another stated, “Didn’t know it! That’s cool!😮”

A third wrote: Looks like alien footprints on mars 😂/ while the fourth wrote, “All of God’s creation encompasses beauty and the universe is not an exemption.”

