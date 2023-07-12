James Cameron seemingly confirms ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ sequels

Seasoned filmmaker James Cameron all but confirmed sequel films to the cult sci-fi title, ‘Alita: Battle Angel’.

While explaining the reason behind his plans to sell his California mansion in the latest outing, the veteran director seemingly hinted at more than one sequel of the 2019 sci-fi hit being in the works.

In a new interview with a foreign magazine, the ‘Titanic’ director, who was reported to be selling his coastal estate for a whopping $33 million earlier this week, confirmed that a part of it is because of his involvement in his upcoming projects, including the ‘Alita’ sequels, which are all being shot at different places.

“On Avatar, I’m working in Wellington and Los Angeles,” Cameron said before surprising everyone, as he added, “On the new Alita: Battle Angel films, I’ll be working in Austin, so it just didn’t make sense for us anymore.”

Though the veteran casually spilt about the earlier teased sequel, millions of fans of the Rosa Salazar-led film, who goes by #AlitaArmy while campaigning for the sequel on social media, cannot contain their excitement.

‘Alita: Battle Angel’ (2019), directed by Robert Rodriguez and produced by Cameron, starred American starlet Salazar in the titular role. The adaptation of Yukito Kishiro’s manga series ‘Gunnm’ follows an amnesiac cyborg on a journey to find out about her past

