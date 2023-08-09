‘Judge me when ..’: Aliya Ali’s post goes viral

The latest pictures of actress and model Aliya Ali are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Aliya Ali left a special message for netizens through the post. She told them to judge her only if they were perfect in nature.

The actress was dressed in a white Western dress in the viral images.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AliyaAliofficial (@aliya_ali88)

Her post got more than 20,000 likes.

Aliya Ali is one of the most popular Pakistani celebrities on the interactive platforms. The veteran star treats fans to pictures and videos of her personal and professional happenings. Earlier, she stole the show with pictures of her in black attire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AliyaAliofficial (@aliya_ali88)

She broke the internet with a hilarious video earlier.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AliyaAliofficial (@aliya_ali88)

On the professional front, the actress essayed the hot-headed Areeba, wife of Saqlain (Imran Aslam), in the ARY Digital serial ‘Mann Aangan‘.

She blindly trusted her hypocritical husband. She also feared him, thinking he would abandon her for not becoming a mother.

But things ended on a happy note for her. She gave birth to a son. Saqlain, on the other hand, got imprisoned over fraud and the murder of his mother-in-law (Seemi Pasha).

Moreover, Aliya Ali’s performance in serials ‘Taqdeer,’ ‘Pyar Deewangi Hai,’ ‘Neeli Zinda Hai,’ ‘Bandhan,’ ‘Tere Dar Per‘ and ‘Dehleez‘ was praised.