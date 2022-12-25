‘Taqdeer’ actor Aliya Ali wins social media

The stunning new pictures of showbiz actor Aliya Ali are going viral across social media platforms.

On Saturday, the ‘Neeli Zinda Hai’ actor treated her followers on the photo and video sharing application with the latest clicks of herself on the feed. She wrote no caption on the three-picture gallery except for her name tag.

The lovely clicks see Ali in a chic western look as she slipped into a solid white turtleneck dress and paired it with a blue denim vest jacket. The celebrity styled the look with a tan cross-body bag and dainty gold jewels on her wrist. She pulled off dewy makeup and beach waves along.

The viral snaps were loved by social users on the gram and drew numerous compliments from her fans in the comments section of the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aliya Ali is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s daily serial ‘Taqdeer’ headlined by Alizeh Shah and Sami Khan. She essays Maheen [sister-in-law of the protagonist, Asad] in the play.

The ensemble supporting cast of the drama features Javed Sheikh, Ainee Zaidi, Asim Mehmood, Amna Malik, Hamza, Aadil Hussain, Khalid Anum, Saba Faisal, Zain Afzal, Maryam Noor, Anushay and Hina Rizvi.

‘Taqdeer’ – written by Doorway Entertainment and directed by Mohsin Talat – airs Monday to Thursday at 9 pm on ARY Digital.

