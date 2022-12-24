Noor Zafar Khan returns to Instagram with stunning click: See picture

The latest Instagram picture of showbiz starlet Noor Zafar Khan posted after three weeks is viral across social media.

In the late hours of Saturday, the model-turned-actor treated her millions of followers on the photo and video sharing application with a new picture of herself after days. She wrote no caption on her IG post except for a single genie emoji.

Khan is seen in a full-length black dress as she posed for the picture by the window pane at what seems like her latest getaway. She flaunted wavy hair and tinted face makeup in the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noor Zafar Khan (@noorzafarkhan)

The huge fanbase of Khan on the gram reacted to the viral picture with thousands of likes and compliments for her.

It should be mentioned here that Noor Zafar Khan is one of the top newcomers in the showbiz industry and is the sister of talented actor Sarah Khan. She began her journey as a model for fashion shoots and soon made her way to the dramas.

Apart from her acting stint, the celeb enjoys immense popularity on social media with a massive fanbase. She is followed by 2.7 million users on Instagram alone. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noor Zafar Khan (@noorzafarkhan) Khan frequently shares looks from her shoots, projects’ BTS, and personal clicks with family on the gram.

