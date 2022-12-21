Komal Meer looks pristine in white ensemble: See pics

The latest picture gallery of showbiz starlet Komal Meer in a white ensemble is viral across social media.

On Tuesday, the ‘Benaam’ actor treated her huge fan following on the photo and video sharing application with new pictures from a recent photoshoot.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

“All for the gram,” the celebrity wrote in the caption of the four-picture gallery with a girl emoji. The breathtakingly beautiful snaps see Meer look ever so gorgeous in an all-white ethnic outfit by designer Zainab Salman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Komal Meer (@komallmeer)

She went for a no-accessories look and wore subtle glam makeup with loose curls in her hair.

The huge fanbase of the celebrity on the gram showered their love with thousands of likes and compliments on the viral pictures.

Nawal Saeed receives love on latest picture

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Komal Meer started her showbiz career with modelling and soon paved her way to acting jobs. She was last seen in ARY Digital’s ‘Benaam’ alongside Anoushey Abbasi, Shazeal Shoukat, Nadia Hussain Khan, Ghana Ali, and Noor Hassan among others. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Komal Meer (@komallmeer) The celebrity also enjoys massive fandom on her official social media handles where she frequently treats her thousands of fans with glimpses of her personal as well as professional life.

Comments