Nawal Saeed receives love on latest picture

The latest picture posted by showbiz starlet Nawal Saeed wins over netizens and is going viral on social media.

On Tuesday, the ‘Dil-e-Veeran’ actor treated her millions of followers on the photo and video sharing application with an unseen picture from a recent photoshoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawal Saeed (@inawalsaeed)

“If we are accused of being too honest and compassionate, I pray there is enough evidence to convict us,” the celebrity wrote in the caption of the solo picture with a heart emoji. The close-up click sees Saeed look stunning in a blue-white tie-n-dye top. She flaunted peach lips and flushed cheeks for the minimalistic look while having her hair in soft waves.

The huge fanbase of the celebrity on the gram showered their love with thousands of likes and compliments on the viral picture. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawal Saeed (@inawalsaeed) It should be mentioned here that Nawal Saeed is among the most promising new actors of the showbiz industry. Not only does she have millions of fans in the offline world, but the actor also enjoys great popularity online.

She frequently shares BTS glimpses of her acting projects along with sneak peeks of trips to exotic locations on her social media handles. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawal Saeed (@inawalsaeed) Meanwhile, on the acting front, Saeed has successful projects including ‘Dil-e-Veeran’ and ‘Faryaad’ to her credit. Moreover, the celebrity has recently turned entrepreneur and launched her clothing line called ‘Lace for Grace’. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lace for Grace by Nawal Saeed (@laceforgrace)

