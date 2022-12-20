Dur-e-Fishan Saleem mesmerizes social users with new pictures

The mesmerizing close-up pictures posted by showbiz starlet Dur-e-Fishan Saleem are viral on social media.

In the late hours on Tuesday, the ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ star treated her millions of followers on the photo and video sharing application with a bunch of new pictures posted on the feed.

“Close-up,” Saleem wrote in the caption of the four-picture gallery on the social platform.

The zoomed-in snaps see the celebrity channel the retro vibes in a halter-neck kinda black dress, which she styled simply with a pair of studs. The fashionista kept the look minimal with slick wing eyeliner and rosy lips, finished off with Hollywood-style waves in her hair.

The huge fanbase of the celebrity on the gram showered their love with thousands of likes and compliments on the viral picture gallery.

To note, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is among the most promising new entrants in the showbiz industry and enjoys a huge fan following, in both online and offline spheres, thanks to not only her consistently amazing on-screen performances but also her stunning feed on the gram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans) Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in ARY Digital’s blockbuster serial ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ opposite heartthrob Danish Taimoor. The show aired its final episode 34 last week, on December 14.

