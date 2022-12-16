Nawal Saeed stuns social users with latest selfies

The stunning new selfies posted by showbiz starlet Nawal Saeed are viral on social media.

On Thursday night, the ‘Dil-e-Veeran’ actor treated her millions of followers on the photo and video sharing application with two recent selfies she posted on the feed.

“Hope’s snowing,” the celebrity wrote in the caption of the snowy two-picture gallery with a snowfall sticker. The close-up clicks see Saeed in what looks like a warm black hoodie. She flaunted her usual blow-dried hair and no makeup look in the selfies.

The huge fanbase of the celebrity on the gram showered their love with thousands of likes and compliments on the viral picture gallery.

It should be mentioned here that Nawal Saeed is among the most promising new actors of the showbiz industry. Not only does she have millions of fans in the offline world, but the actor also enjoys great popularity online.

She frequently shares BTS glimpses of her acting projects along with sneak peeks of trips to exotic locations on social media. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawal Saeed (@inawalsaeed) Meanwhile, on the acting front, Saeed has successful projects including ‘Dil-e-Veeran’ and ‘Faryaad’ to her credit. Moreover, the celebrity has recently turned entrepreneur and launched her clothing line called ‘Lace for Grace’. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lace for Grace by Nawal Saeed (@laceforgrace)

