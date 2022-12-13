Hareem Farooq’s latest pictures set social media on fire

The stunning new pictures of film and TV actor Hareem Farooq are viral on social media.

On Monday night, the ‘Parchi’ star treated her millions of followers on the photo and video sharing application with a bunch of recent pictures of herself on the feed.

“Bye bye Monday,” the celebrity wrote in the caption of the eight-picture gallery with a waving hand emoji. The shared snaps see Farooq in a peachy-nude sweater top. She styled the outfit with a pair of giant hoops and flaunted her luscious locks with doll-like eyes and glossy lips to complete the minimalist look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hareem Farooq (@hareemfarooq) The huge fanbase of the celebrity on the gram showered their love with thousands of likes and compliments on the viral pictures. Hania Aamir goes bare-faced for Friday night out: See pics

Hareem Farooq has earned herself a name and a huge fanbase, for her stellar performances not only on the small screen but also as one of the most sought-after film actors. The celeb also has her part in the revival of Pakistan’s film industry with titles like ‘Janaan’ and ‘Parchi’ which she co-produced with IRK films.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hareem Farooq (@hareemfarooq)

The acclaimed performer has impressed the audiences with her theatrics in the drama serial ‘Dosri Biwi’ and films including ‘Dobara Phir Se’, ‘Parchi’ along with a cameo appearance in ‘Janaan’.

She is followed by at least 2.6 million users on Instagram.

