Aliza Sultan’s cryptic post grabs attention amid Feroze Khan’s second marriage

The latest picture post of Aliza Sultan, ex-wife of A-list actor Feroze Khan, grabbed the attention of social users amid the latter’s second marriage announcement.

Aliza Sultan turned to her Instagram, with more than half a million followers, in the late hours of Saturday, to share a new post, after her ex-husband, actor Feroze Khan confirmed his second marriage on social media.

“Girls just want to have fun ♥️ Alhumdulilah,” read the caption with her three-visuals gallery, featuring her two kids with Khan, Sultan and Fatima.

Thousands of social users liked the post and extended their supportive messages for Aliza and her kids.

For the unversed, Aliza was married to Feroze Khan, from 2018, until their divorce in 2022. The former couple share two kids together, a son named Sultan, 5, and daughter Fatima, 2.

Her latest post came hours after her ex-husband confirmed his second marriage, following leaked pictures and videos from the private affair on social media.

Sharing the first glimpse with his new bride, Dua, on his official Instagram handle, the ‘Habs’ star captioned, “- welcome to my life; gorgeous,” followed by a series of emojis and a hashtag, ‘Nothing can stop us, we are all the way up’.

