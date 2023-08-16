Alizeh Shah accused of physical, drug abuse by co-star

Showbiz starlet Alizeh Shah has been accused of drug abuse and physically torturing her co-star on the set of a serial.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The young diva, Alizeh Shah is under the radar once again as a rising actor Minsa Malik has alleged that the former tried to physically harm her when she was intoxicated during the filming for an upcoming serial.

Actor Minsa Malik, known for featuring in serials like ‘Aulaad’, ‘Azmaish’ and ‘Nand’, lodged an FIR (First Information Report) against Shah in Islamabad on Tuesday, requesting the authorities to provide her security. Speaking to a private news publication of the country, Malik shared details of the incident which took place yesterday evening, when the two actors were recording for a scene together. Claiming that Shah was ‘high on drugs’, she said, “She [Shah] approached me and threw a marijuana cigarette at me. I moved back to avoid her, and in reaction, I slapped her.”

She added, “She then started acting violently. She used abusive language and tore her own clothes while yelling. Alizeh Shah tried to throw her sandal at me, but I moved out of the way.”

“She was completely high when she misbehaved,” Malik insisted adding that the chaos was recorded by the camera as well, which Shah threatened the team should not get out as it was her ‘ultimate source of her defamation’.

Moreover, Malik termed it a case of ‘professional jealousy’ and accused Shah of an unprofessional attitude towards her since the beginning of the project.

Shah or her reps are yet to comment on the matter.

Srha Asghar files sexual harassment case