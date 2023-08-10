Srha Asghar files sexual harassment case

Actress and model Srha Asghar has filed a sexual harassment complaint in Karachi against a suspect namely Asim.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Police sources stated that the suspected man namely Asim had sexually assaulted Srha Asghar on August 1 when she went to the market. The First Information Report (FIR) was filed at the Shah Faisal police station over the complaint of her husband Umer Murtaza.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srha Asgr. صرحا اصغر (@srhaasgr.official)



The actress told police that a wanderer named Asim started chasing her when she was returning home from market. The actress said the suspect came to her home and tried to physically assault her, adding that her clothes got torn.

She rang the doorbell and her husband came to her rescue. They engaged in a brawl and the harasser was caught with the help of locals.

The suspect was handed to the police.

Related – Srha Asghar’s funny video on parenthood goes viral

For the unversed, actor Srha Asghar tied the knot with beau Lala Umer Murtaza in December 2020. The couple were blessed with a baby boy in December last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srha Asgr. صرحا اصغر (@srhaasgr.official)

On the acting front, her performance in dramas ‘Khoat,’ ‘Waada,’ ‘Zindaan,’ ‘Babban Khala Ki Betiyan,’ ‘Rishtay Biktay Hain,’ ‘Amanat‘ and ‘Ek Sitam Aur‘ were praised.