Srha Asghar’s funny video on parenthood goes viral

Actor Srha Asghar shared a funny video of her parenthood and it is going viral on Instagram.

The viral video on the social media application showed her and her husband Lala Umer Murtaza chilling out in a white outfit. It then cuts to them counting baby diapers.

Srha Asghar tied the knot with Lala Umer Murtaza in December 2020. They welcomed their first child baby boy Ehaan last year.

Speaking about her marriage during a ‘Good Morning Pakistan‘ appearance, the actor once said, “I had some friends from my old school who were also my neighbours, and I was attending their sister’s wedding. That’s where we first met.”

The ‘Ek Sitam Aur‘ star has quite a following on the visual-sharing platform with more than a million followers. She shares her family pictures and videos on the interactive platform.

Earlier, Srha Asghar shared a video of her getting a manicure by Lala Umer Murtaza while Ehaan lay beside her.

Moreover, a clip of them celebrating Pakistan’s qualification in the semi-final of the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup 2022 made rounds on social media.

On the acting front, her performance in dramas ‘Khoat‘, ‘Waada‘, ‘Zindaan‘, ‘Babban Khala Ki Betiyan‘, ‘Rishtay Biktay Hain‘, ‘Amanat‘ and ‘Ek Sitam Aur‘ were praised.

