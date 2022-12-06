Srha Asghar, husband record first reel with baby boy: Watch

The first video of showbiz actor Srha Asghar and her husband Umer Murtaza with their newborn son is viral on social media.

The entertaining celebrity couple and new parents on the bloc, Asghar and Murtaza have treated their millions of social media followers with the very first reel video of their son, Ehaan.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

“Umer explains the reality of life to Ehaan- WARDROBE DISCUSSION,” the ‘Aik Sitam Aur’ actor wrote in the caption of the funny Insta reel, which sees the doting father giving an adorable explanation to the newborn child regarding the distribution of wardrobe spaces.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srha Asgr. صرحا اصغر (@srhaasgr.official)

The viral clip was watched and loved by their millions of fans on the gram, while several users of the social platform also dropped heartwarming wishes for the couple and their child.

For the unversed, the celebrity couple Srha Asghar and her husband Umer Murtaza welcomed their first child, a baby boy on November 27. The actor broke the good news to her millions of fans with a rare glimpse of her son posted on her Instagram stories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srha Asgr. صرحا اصغر (@srhaasgr.official)

“Alhamdulillah, we have our little gem in our arms,” read the text by the new mother on the monotone snap.

Also read: ‘When I’m quiet’: Srha Asghar, husband’s video goes viral

To note, Asghar tied the knot with beau Umer Murtaza in December 2020.

Comments