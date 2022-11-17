‘When I’m quiet’: Srha Asghar, husband’s video goes viral

The latest video of showbiz actor Srha Asghar and her husband Umer Murtaza is going viral on social media.

On Wednesday night, the newest mommy-to-be of showbiz dropped yet another funny reel of the couple on her feed on the photo and video sharing application. “When he is not enjoying the peace in his life,” Asghar wrote in the caption of the video.

The ‘Aik Sitam Aur’ actor is seen enjoying her spicy mojito in the reel while the concerned yet scared husband could sense the calm before storm in her mood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srha Asgr. صرحا اصغر (@srhaasgr.official)

The viral clip was watched and loved by millions of fans of the showbiz celeb on the social platform. Several Instagrammers dropped their hearts on the post along with warm wishes for the couple in the comments section.

Have a look at what they wrote.

It is pertinent to mention that the showbiz celebrity and her husband announced to be expecting their first baby with a transition reel in September. The couple grooved to the tunes of ‘Carrying Your Love’ by singer David Morris in the video captioned with, “Our Family is growing by 2 feet and 1 heart.”

Actor Srha Asghar tied the knot with beau Lala Umer Murtaza in December 2020.

