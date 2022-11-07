Srha Asghar, husband celebrate Pakistan’s semi-final qualification – Watch

Showbiz actor Srha Asghar and her husband celebrated Pakistan’s entry into the semi-finals of the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup 2022 with a new dance reel.

Following Pakistan’s rather surprising entry into the semi-finals of the cricket World Cup 2022 on Sunday, Srha Asghar took to her account on the photo and video sharing application and dropped a new celebratory dance reel with her husband Umer Murtaza.

“Semi-Finals ki Khushi tou banti hai!! 🏏 Hai koi hum jaisa?? 🇵🇰?” the ‘Aik Sitam Aur’ actor wrote in the caption of the video which sees the young couple grooving to the tunes of ‘Hai Koi Hum Jaisa’ – the 2003 cricket World Cup anthem by Pakistani pop-rock band Strings – to celebrate the 5-wicket win of Green Shirts over Bangladesh.

The dance clip was watched by thousands of users of the social platform and received love from the massive fanbase of the celebrity couple in the form of likes and comments.

Have a look at some of the heartwarming comments for the duo.

You are so cutee😍 may Allah bless you lot of happiness ❣️

Masha Allah 😍 most energetic mama to be❤️

Masha Allah yr she is so active i love her every move

Even the little baby is dancing inside the belly😂😂😍 so cute both of u

Cutieeesssss 😍😍😍

In other news, the celebrity couple is expecting their first baby together. The duo, who got married in December 2020, announced their first pregnancy in September this year with a transition reel.

About the match, Pakistan booked the semi-final berth of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 as they edged Bangladesh, in an interesting turn of events on an action-filled Sunday.

The two teams were competing for the coveted spot in a virtual knockout game after South Africa had earlier faced an upset defeat at the hands of the Netherlands in the first fixture of Sunday’s tripleheader, resulting in the elimination of Proteas from the race for the final four.

