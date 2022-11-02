Srha Asghar, husband awe social media with recent video

The latest challenge videos of showbiz actor Srha Asghar and her husband Umer Murtaza are viral on social media.

Earlier this week, the mommy-to-be treated her million followers on the photo and video sharing application with new challenge videos of the adorable couple. “Testing ourselves! 🤣🤣🤣” wrote the ‘Aik Sitam Aur’ actor in the captions of the clips.

As per the challenge, ‘Who Knows the partner better’, Srha and Umer had to answer the questions about the likings of their partner and for every wrong guess by either of them, the respective other would be allowed to dunk the spouse’s face in the bowl of chilled water.

The funny social media posts were showered with love from the massive fanbase of the celebrity couple in the digital world, in the form of likes and heartwarming wishes for the duo.

Have a look at some of the comments.

You guys are the sweetest couple from Pakistan 🇵🇰 media. I wish you abundance love duas and keep you guys safe from 🧿

He is so gentle.. Allah bless you both. . 😍

So so cutee! Masha’Allah Masha’Allaah ❤️❤️

The way she herself is cleaning his face after at the end 😍

Veryyyyyy sweeeet❤️❤️❤️❤️

It is pertinent to mention that the showbiz celebrity and her husband announced to be expecting their first baby with a transition reel in September. The couple grooved to the tunes of ‘Carrying Your Love’ by singer David Morris in the video captioned with, “Our Family is growing by 2 feet and 1 heart.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srha Asgr. صرحا اصغر (@srhaasgr.official) Actor Srha Asghar tied the knot with beau Lala Umer Murtaza in December 2020. Also read: Srha Asghar and husband recreate viral reel

