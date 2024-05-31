‘I’m a huge fan of her…’: Hamza Sohail reveals his favourite actor

Young showbiz heartthrob Hamza Sohail revealed his favourite female actor in Pakistan.

In a recent conversation with a digital magazine, Hamza Sohail revealed that A-list actor Sajal Aly is his favourite female actor, not only in Pakistan but in the entire region.

“I’m a huge fan of Sajal Aly. I’m not saying this just for the sake of it, but I’ve been a fan. She is one of the finest artists in this entire region,” he said. “So when she came [on set], I just got off my chair in respect, but she on the other hand was so warm and kind.”

“She is the prime example of how an artist should be when they reach that point. Her on-set demeanour, the way she moves on set and her work ethic are phenomenal. I was mind blown and was like this is what one should strive for,” he added.

On the work front, Hamza Sohail is currently being seen in the trending drama serial ‘Burns Road Kay Romeo Juliet’, co-starring Iqra Aziz.

Helmed by rising drama director Fajr Raza and written by Parisa Siddiqui, ‘Burns Road Kay Romeo Juliet’ airs every Monday and Tuesday, in prime time, only on ARY Digital.

