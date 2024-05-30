Yasir Hussain picks Saba Qamar over wife Iqra Aziz

Actor-director Yasir Hussain picked Saba Qamar instead of wife, Iqra Aziz, to cast as the heroine in his film.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

During a recent outing on a private news channel’s talk show, actor Yasir Hussain was asked to pick a female lead opposite him for a film, from the given choice, when he chose his debut film’s co-star Saba Qamar to reunite on screen, instead of his real-life partner Iqra Aziz.

When asked to choose between supermodel Nadia Hussain Khan and Nausheen Shah, Hussain picked the latter. “Both of them are very beautiful but I will cast Nausheen Shah because she is a brilliant actor. She is very underrated and I believe the kind of opportunities and films she is having her way now, she should have got them long back,” he said.

However, when put against A-list actor Saba Qamar Zaman, Hussain switched his pick and opted for the former, despite the choices of Dur-e-Fishan Saleem, Hania Aamir, Meera Jee, Mathira, Hareem Shah, Sonya Hussyn, Sajal Aly, and Turkish starlet Esra Bilgic in the pool.

“As a lead hero, I did my first film with Saba [Lahore Se Aagey], and it was her debut as well, so I will pick her. Saba is way more talented than Esra,” he remarked.

Given the final choice to pick between Saba and Iqra, the actor maintained that he would like to stick to his previous choice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasir Hussain (@yasir.hussain131)

While making one of the choices, the ‘Jhooti’ actor said that he would like to have politician Marriyum Aurangzeb as the producer, to fund the project.

Pertinent to note here that the celebrity couple, Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz exchanged rings in June 2019 after the former went on his knees for his lady love during an awards ceremony. They got married the same year in a private affair witnessed by family members and celebrity friends.

Their only child, baby boy Kabir Hussain, was born in 2021.

‘Relax, not expecting now…’: Yasir Hussain slams local publication over pregnancy reports