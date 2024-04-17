‘Relax, not expecting now…’: Yasir Hussain slams local publication over pregnancy reports

Actor-director Yasir Hussain slammed a local publication for fuelling speculations around the second pregnancy of his wife Iqra Aziz.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Since his new interview with a private TV channel, where Yasir Hussain hinted that he and his wife, A-list actor Iqra Aziz will have their second baby ‘soon’, the rumours have been rife that the celebrity couple is all set to welcome another child after Kabir. He went on record to say, “I don’t mind if people ask such [pregnancy] questions.”

The speculations were fuelled further by the ‘Jhooti’ actor’s recent Instagram post with his wife, where Aziz is seen posing with a hand placed on her belly, convincing social users to believe that she is pregnant again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasir Hussain (@yasir.hussain131)

However, Hussain clarified on Wednesday morning that the couple plans to have a second child, but it is not happening right now. Reposting a screengrab of the news headline on his Instagram stories, he wrote, “We will have a baby when Allah wills it. We are not expecting right now. So relax.” Pertinent to note here that the celebrity couple, Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz exchanged rings in June 2019 after the former went on his knees for his lady love during an awards ceremony. They got married the same year in a private affair witnessed by family members and celebrity friends.

Their first child, baby boy Kabir Hussain, was born in 2021.

I don’t want my son to join Showbiz: Yasir Hussain