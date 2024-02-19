I don’t want my son to join Showbiz: Yasir Hussain

Actor-director Yasir Hussain says he would never want his son Kabir to follow in his footsteps and join the showbiz industry.

In a new interview with a digital magazine, Yasir Hussain was honest about the showbiz industry, when asked if fellow actors are considerate towards each other while working together on a project.

“Our industry is not a good one,” he said bluntly, before adding, “I don’t want my son to join this industry. If he wants to, it’s his choice and I will not stop him from anything. But it’s not my desire to see him as an actor.”

When asked to reason his perception, without holding back, the ‘Jhooti’ star explained, “Is this what we call work? What kind of work do we have? An actor’s job is to act and to act well. It’s a field where actors strive to get recognition for their craft. [But] we are consistently being offered poor work. There’s only poor-quality work on TV [these days].”

As the interviewer argued based on Pakistani serials’ popularity across the world, particularly in India, he dubbed Indian dramas to be worse, reasoning it out for their fondness of our local shows.

Pertinent to note here that celebrity couple Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz, who exchanged rings in June 2019 and got married the same year in a private affair, welcomed their first and only child, son Kabir Hussain in 2021.

