‘I was diagnosed with colon cancer…’: Veteran actor Firdous Jamal shares update on his health

Veteran Pakistani actor Firdous Jamal revealed that he has battled colon cancer and is on his road to recovery.

During a recent outing on a private news channel’s talk show, celebrated actor Firdous Jawal shared that he was diagnosed with colon cancer and underwent surgery, followed by radiation and chemotherapy to treat the illness.

“I never let people know if I’m sick,” he said.

“I had cancer in my colon. I had surgery and then underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy,” the veteran added, requesting his fans to pray for his health.

It is pertinent to note here that veteran actor Firdous Jamal was diagnosed with cancer in December 2022, as confirmed by his son Hamza in an Instagram post.

“My father is going into a Cancer recovery treatment at Shaukat Khanum. I know.. it’s life! but nothing to worry because we (his family) and you all (his dearest friends, work colleagues, fans, admirers, well-wisher’s) are here for him. Please remember him and us in your prayers!” the rising actor had written with a picture of the ‘Pyarey Afzal’ actor.

Several social users including the showbiz fraternity as well as renowned political figures sent their prayers for a speedy recovery of the seasoned actor.