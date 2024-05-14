Olivia Munn undergoes fifth surgery in her cancer battle

Months after undergoing a double mastectomy following her breast cancer diagnosis, American actor Olivia Munn revealed she had a full hysterectomy.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a new magazine interview, for Mother’s Day 2024, actor Olivia Munn, 43, disclosed that she underwent her fifth surgery, a full hysterectomy, amidst her breast cancer battle.

“I have now had a full hysterectomy. I took out my uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries,” she shared.

Given two options by her doctor, Munn mentioned that she either had to go for a hysterectomy or take anti-hormone medicines. “I did have one real moment of panic, a real breakdown. Because it’s just so strange when you’ve been with this body your entire life, had your period for so long, feel when you’re ovulating, and all of a sudden it’s gone,” she explained.

“Doing a full hysterectomy was a big decision to make, but it was the best decision for me because I needed to be present for my family,” concluded the ‘X-Men’ actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by o l i v i a (@oliviamunn)

Notably, a hysterectomy, which is a surgical procedure to remove a uterus from a woman’s body in order to treat a range of health conditions, was the fifth surgery in this battle for Munn, who previously underwent a full double mastectomy, a lymph node dissection, reconstructive surgery and a nipple delay.

Pertinent to note here that the actor first revealed her cancer diagnosis via an Instagram post in March of this year. “I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” she wrote with a series of her pictures and videos from the hospital bed.

TikTok star Maddy Baloy, 26, dies after documenting cancer battle