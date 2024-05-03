TikTok star Maddy Baloy, 26, dies after documenting cancer battle

Florida-based TikToker Maddy Baloy, who went by the username FruitSnackMaddy, and documented her battle with terminal cancer on social platforms, died on Wednesday, at the age of 26.

Tiktok star Madison aka Maddy Baloy, known by her online username FruitSnackMaddy, who inspired millions by documenting her journey with cancer online, breathed her last on Wednesday, her fiance Louis Risher confirmed in a statement to a foreign magazine.

Sharing the heartbreaking news, Risher said, “Madison passed away peacefully last night,” adding that the former kindergarten teacher was ‘surrounded with love’ at the time.

“She is so special,” he added. “I turned 27 yesterday, actually. I was holding her hand all day and that’s all I needed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by madison baloy (@fruitsnackmaddy)

Apart from her 446K TikTok followers and 26K Insta fam, Baloy served as a source of inspiration and motivation to millions, spreading lessons about positivity, courage and resilience, after she was diagnosed with cancer in 2022 and used her platform to document her battle and spread awareness.

Notably, the social media celebrity mistook the fatal disease as stomach issues and kept switching her diet to improve her condition, until one day, when she vomited blood. Though she was convinced that it was possibly a stomach worm, causing the issue, her fiance insisted on getting a checkup done, when doctors found abnormalities in the large intestine and informed her about the required surgery.

Baloy was given five years to live.

