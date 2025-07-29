Alizeh Shah alleges death threats from Minsa Malik

Showbiz starlet Alizeh Shah has alleged that fellow actor Minsa Malik has been sending her death threats amid their ongoing feud.

In the latest development in the longstanding feud between young actors Alizeh Shah and Minsa Malik, which dates back to August 2023, the former has accused her co-star of sending her death threats.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Monday, the ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’ actor wrote, “She’s been calling me through unknown numbers, sending me death threats AGAIN.”

“If something happens to me, just know it’s that meesni (the tag Shah uses to address Malik),” she warned further.

Notably, it all started back in the day when Malik, best known for her roles in ‘Aulaad’ and ‘Nand’ among others, filed an FIR (First Information Report) against Shah in Islamabad, and claimed she was ‘high on drugs’, when she physically assaulted and ‘threw a marijuana filled cigarette’ at her, while the two were shooting for a project alongside Sami Khan.

Two years later, Shah shared her side of the story earlier this month, accusing Malik of months of harassment.

Shah asserted that nothing of what Malik had claimed happened on the set; instead, the latter was the one who pushed and slapped her while the camera was still rolling for a scene.

She demanded that Malik issue a formal apology to her for her behaviour and urged her fans to continue trolling her if she doesn’t do so.

