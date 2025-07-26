Juggun Kazim apologizes to Alizeh Shah

Actor-host Juggun Kazim has issued a formal apology to showbiz starlet Alizeh Shah for the unintended mockery by mimicking her viral ramp-fall incident.

In a video message shared on her Instagram handle, Juggun Kazim, 44, apologised to Alizeh Shah, 25, saying she had no intention to ‘upset or offend’ the latter.

“First and foremost – without any reason or excuse – I want to say sorry to you. If you ever felt bad because of me or I’ve hurt you with any of my actions, I want to immediately apologise to you,” Kazim said, adding that the incident occurred almost four years ago and she was informed at that time that it ‘wasn’t a big deal’.

“But I didn’t realise that it was a big deal for you. Therefore, if I’ve hurt or upset you, I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart,” she added. “I had no idea that you were being trolled and harassed for the incident.”

Notably, Kazim’s response followed the ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’ actor’s complaint to her, when she blamed singer Shazia Manzoor for the ramp-fall incident during Bridal Couture Week in December 2021. In her series of videos on Instagram stories, Shah even accused the ‘Batiyaan Bujhai Rakhdi’ singer of using the mishap as a publicity stunt by recreating it with other celebrities, including Kazim, whom she mentioned has lost her respect after that.

However, all seems well between Shah and Kazim now, as the former responded to the apology, noting, “I wasn’t expecting this. Thank you so much for this.”

