‘Talk to me’: Alizeh Shah breaks social media

Showbiz starlet Alizeh Shah slayed the eastern look in her latest set of pictures going viral on social media platforms.

Alizeh Shah is here to take away all the Monday blues serving some stunning looks in her new picture gallery.

The three photo post, captioned with “Talk to me in in songs and poems,” and music note emoji, sees the celebrity serve desi girl fashion goals as she slipped in a blue and white eastern fit and styled it with some matching bangles and chunky floral jewellery.

The ‘Taqdeer’ star sported her usual, doe eyes and bright fuschia lip with mid-length tousled hair, probably for her next drama look.

The breathtaking clicks were showered with love from her thousands of fans on the gram, who liked the post and dropped lovely compliments for Shah in the comments section.

Apart from being a social media darling with 4.2 million Instagram followers, Alizeh Shah also enjoys a huge fanbase in the offline world, thanks to her impressive performances in a number of superhit serials including ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’ and the telefilm ‘Chand Raat Aur Chandni’.

She was last seen in the drama serial ‘Taqdeer’ opposite Sami Khan.

