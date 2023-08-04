29.9 C
Sania Mirza’s picture with ‘puddings’ goes viral!

Web Desk
By Web Desk
Former Indian tennis star and wife of cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza dropped a new picture with her ‘puddings’ on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday morning, Sania Mirza treated more than 12 million of her followers with a new picture of herself and her sister Anam with their respective kids, Izhaan and Dua.

The adorable click, which captured all four of them twin in the hues of brown, was captioned with “Puddings,” along with a heart and a pudding emojis.

 

The photo was showered with love from her thousands of fans on the gram, who liked the post and dropped lovely compliments for the Tennis star and her family in the comments section.

It is pertinent to mention that Anam, the younger sister of Sania, is a fashion entrepreneur and is married to cricketer Mohammed Asaduddin, the son of former skipper of the Indian team, Mohammed Azharduddin. She has a daughter named Dua with him.

Meanwhile, Sania and Pakistan’s prolific cricketer Shoaib Malik got married in April 2010 and the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy Izhaan, on October 30, 2018.

