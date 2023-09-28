Alizeh Shah drops jaws with her new look: See pictures

Showbiz starlet Alizeh Shah set millions of hearts racing with her new look in the latest set of pictures going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday afternoon, Alizeh Shah treated her millions of followers on the social platform with some of the latest pictures, debuting a new hairstyle.

“The house was already on fire..,” read the caption on her four-picture gallery which captured the young fashionista in an all-black look, comprising of a solid pair of trousers and a matching sleeveless top, which she styled simply with a silver cuff.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aliza shah (@alizehshahofficial)

Her clean face makeup, with freshly chopped bangs, shone through the otherwise minimalist look.

The stunning photos were showered with love from her thousands of fans on Gram, who not only liked the post but also dropped compliments for the celebrity in the comments section.

Apart from being a social media darling with 4.3 million Instagram followers, Alizeh Shah also enjoys a huge fanbase in the offline world, thanks to her impressive performances in a number of superhit serials including ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’ and the telefilm ‘Chand Raat Aur Chandni’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aliza shah (@alizehshahofficial)

She was last seen in the drama serial ‘Taqdeer’ opposite Sami Khan.

Hania Aamir radiates charm in saree look: See pics