Alizeh Shah’s Instagram reel goes viral

The latest Instagram reel of showbiz starlet Alizeh Shah is going viral on social media.

Taking to her account on the photo and video sharing application over the weekend, the ‘Taqdeer’ actor posted a new reel of herself in a casual look.

The snippet focused on her no-makeup face while a piece from the trending song ‘Flip a Switch’ by the British musician Raye played in the background.

Shah did not mouth the lyrics in the video and instead flaunted her million-dollar smile in the now-viral reel clip, captioned simply with a single emoji. The video was played by thousands of her followers on the gram and received numerous likes and comments for the celebrity.

Apart from being a social media darling with 4.1 million Instagram followers, Alizeh Shah also enjoys a huge fanbase in the offline world, thanks to her impressive performances in a number of superhit serials including ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’ and the telefilm ‘Chand Raat Aur Chandni’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen as the protagonist Romaisa with Sami Khan in the drama serial ‘Taqdeer’.