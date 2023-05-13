Be the bees: Zhalay Sarhadi’s funny reel goes viral

The latest hilarious reel of actor Zhalay Sarhadi is going viral across social media platforms.

The ‘Pinjra’ actor treated her Insta fam with yet another funny reel earlier this week revealing a rather unusual lesson she has learnt from the bees.

“I’ve learnt this from honeybees that if anybody bothers you, just attack them,” Sarhadi mimicked in the video, with appropriately funny expressions on her face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zhalay Sarhadi Official (@zhalay)

“Lar jao bus (Just fight)!!! Let’s learn from the bees! Be the bees,” she captioned the now-viral reel clip, which was played by thousands of her followers on the gram and received numerous likes and comments for the celebrity.

It should be noted here that Sarhadi is quite consistent with the entertaining content on her social media handles and often posts funny reels and trending TikTok videos for her fans.

Earlier, the actor shared a rib-tickling video of herself lip-syncing a funny parody version of Bollywood star Salman Khan’s dialogue from his movie ‘Kick’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zhalay Sarhadi Official (@zhalay)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Zhalay Sarhadi was last seen in ARY Digital’s recently-concluded drama serial ‘Pinjra’ alongside A-list actors Hadiqa Kiani, Omair Rana, Sunita Marshall, Furqan Qureshi and Jinaan Hussain among others.