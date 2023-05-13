Vidya Balan entertains social users with funny reel – Watch

Bollywood A-lister Vidya Balan entertained netizens with her hilarious reel going viral on social media sites.

The ‘Sherni’ actor treated her 7.9 million followers on the photo and video-sharing social application with yet another hilarious reel recreation, with a lesson. Balan lip-synced a funny script saying ‘you have too much attitude’ before she immediately twisted her words upon being asked to spell attitude.

“Ego ki problem hai. Attitude theek hai (The problem is with the ego, attitude is fine),” she wrote in the caption of the video post with a salute emoji.

The viral reel has over 2.7 million views on the gram, while it also drew numerous likes and comments for the Bollywood celeb.

