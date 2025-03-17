Alizeh Shah refuses to forgive Zarnish Khan despite public apology

Showbiz starlet Alizeh Shah refused to accept former actor Zarnish Khan’s apology for her previous remarks about her.

Zarnish Khan reached out to fellow actor Alizeh Shah via her Instagram DMs, to apologize to her for her past statements about her, which might have hurt the latter.

In her apology to Shah, shared by her in a screenshot, Khan wrote, “Hey Alizey, I know its out of the blue, but I’m extremely remorseful for saying something silly just in the spur of the moment in the light talk on OVM. Pls forgive me.”

For the unversed, it happened back in 2022, during Khan’s outing on a digital show, when she was asked about ‘who would win between her and Alizeh Shah for being more disrespectful’, to which she quickly replied, “It doesn’t matter who she [Shah] is up against, she’ll win.”

“I’m willing to publically apologize if that will get you to forgive me,” the ‘Sun Yaara’ actor further noted in her private apology. “And I really want to apologize to your mom. She was really hurt by it.”

“I’m really sorry. It was a thoughtless say. I love you and hold you in high regard. Stay blessed. Always,” she concluded, followed by a series of red heart emojis.

However, Shah completely refused to forgive Khan and called her out on her past actions. The screenshot shared on her Instagram stories also shows the response of the ‘Taqdeer’ actor to Khan, which read, “It won’t fix the damage you did. I DO NOT forgive you.” She also reminded her co-star of the love that her mother poured on her and added, “They weren’t paying you to talk shit about me but you still did.”

Sharing the screengrab of their chat, Shah added on her Instagram stories, “Khuda sab dekh raha ha (God is always watching). My mother called her on the day of that statement she made, crying, and asking her for the reason for saying things like that about me and she said that I’ll make a video telling the truth but then she blocked my mothers number after 30 minutes.”

“No I cant forgive you!” Shah reiterated. “I still remember how helpless my mom felt that day, her voice was shivering on that call and u blocked her so she wont ask you to apologize again?”

Concluding her statement, Shah maintained that she never talks about anyone on social media, but only complaints to her mother or God, and lets the karma work.

