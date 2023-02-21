Zarnish Khan wipes off Instagram feed after performing Umrah

Actor Zarnish Khan seems to have changed her social media presence following her Umrah pilgrimage earlier this week.

Earlier this week, Zarnish Khan shared a picture of Ka’aba on her Instagram feed as she visited the Holy land of Makkah to perform Umrah. The celebrity noted, “Allah Talla ka jitna shukar ada karoon kam hai. 🙏🏻😇 Sirf sunna tha ab dekh ke mehsoos bhi ker lya ke waqai, aaisa manzar dunya main hai hi nai.”

A day later, Khan posted a picture of herself from the pilgrimage, sporting a hijab, and wrote, “blessed 😇😇😇 Allah Talla ka bohat shukar,” for the opportunity to be in the city on the account of Shab-e-Mi’raj.

Days after sharing her final picture from Masjid Al-Haram, Khan deleted all her previous photos and reels from the Instagram wall, which only features a few religious posts now.

The actor also shared a text story on the gram where she discussed the profound impact of performing Umrah on her life and expressed her gratitude to the creator for the opportunity and guidance.

Thousands of her social followers including industry colleagues congratulated the celebrity for her spiritual journey.

It should be noted here that the celebrity has over 2.4 million followers on her Instagram handle where she used to share pictures and videos of her personal life as well as professional endeavours earlier.

Speaking of the professional front, Zarnish Khan has been a part of a number of superhit serials throughout her career span of nine years and has received applause for her stellar performances.

