‘Islam answered all my questions’: K-pop singer Daud Kim

K-pop singer and YouTuber Daud Kim has visited Makkah again to perform Umrah as he found answers to all his questions in Islam.

Formerly known as Jay Kim, the K-pop artist converted to Islam back in 2019 and changed his first name to Daud. He later visited the holy city to perform the Umrah pilgrimage last year, followed by a brief trip to Pakistan.

Now Kim has visited Makkah again and shared pictures from Masjid Al-Haram on his social media handles. “I arrived at Makkah again 🕋 This place is like my hometown, so peaceful and so holy,” he wrote in the caption.

Kim further shared, “My life was messed up. I thought I was the unluckiest person so I wandered.”

“Nonetheless I always tried to find the answers. And I realized. I am not alone. Someone is by my side trying to lead me on the right path. And I realized. There is Allah.”

He added, “Islam gave answers to all my questions. The reason I was created, and the reason I live. And finally to where I’m going, even after this life.”

“So, I am so lucky to have been chosen by Allah.”

“Also, Allah guides me in everything I have to do. My life still isn’t perfect. Sometimes I face a lot of criticism. And I still make mistakes. But nonetheless I am a Muslim. And I will never give up Allah’s mercy. My beliefs never change. Insha Allah,” the celeb noted.

Thousands of fans around the world and his fellow celebs sent love and warm wishes for Kim and requested him for prayers.

