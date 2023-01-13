‘Kuch Ankahi’ actor Vaneeza Ahmed performs Umrah with family

Supermodel-turned-actor Vaneeza Ahmed started the new year on a blessed note as she performed Umrah with her family.

‘Kuch Ankahi’ actor posted a few glimpses from her time in Makkah as she visited the holy land to perform the Umrah pilgrimage with her family. “Alhumdulillah started the new year with God, gratitude, love, peace and prayers for all,” Ahmed wrote with a picture on the photo and video sharing application.

The celebrity also shared a four-picture gallery from her visit to Maqaam-e-Ibrahim and noted, “Alhumdulillah, Blessed to have been able to pray at #maqaamibrahim.”

Several social users including her fellow showbiz celebs extended their heartfelt wishes for Ahmed in the comments section of the Insta post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vaneeza Ahmed is currently being seen in the star-studded drama serial ‘Kuch Ankahi’. She shares the screen with A-list trio Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas Khan and Sheheryar Munawar.

The ensemble supporting cast of the show features Qudsia Ali, Adnan Samad Khan, Mira Sethi, Babar Ali and TV veterans Mohammed Ahmed and Irsa Ghazal.

The Nadeem Baig directorial, ‘Kuch Ankahi’ airs prime time every Saturday only on ARY Digital.

