Zara Noor Abbas performs Umrah, shares pictures

Actor Zara Noor Abbas performed Umrah with her celebrity-mother Asma Abbas and husband Asad Siddiqui.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Zara Noor Abbas shared pictures of her with her mother and husband in Masjid Al-Haram on the social media application Instagram on Friday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui (@zaranoorabbas.official)

In the caption, Zara Noor Abbas wrote she had no words to describe what she had experienced.

The caption read, “Allah Hu Akbar ✨ The feeling of completion – the real truth of our existence. No words can describe what I have experienced. May Allah invite every one of us to perform Umrah/Hajj to HIS house again and again. Ameen.”

Related – Mawra Hocane performs first Umrah with mother

The picture gallery has millions of likes. Netizens liked and congratulated her for performing Umrah.

Her fellow celebrities Maya Ali, Momal Sheikh, Sadia Faisal, Saba Faisal, Dino Ali, etc congratulated her for performing Umrah.

She is one of the most promising actors in the Showbiz industry thanks to her performance in hit dramas and films.

Comments