Mawra Hocane performs first Umrah with mother

A-list actor Mawra Hocane fulfilled the biggest wish of her life as she performed her first Umrah with her mother.

Hocane shared a few glimpses of her time at Masjid Al-Haram on social media as she performed the first Umrah of her life with her mother on Wednesday. “21/12/22 marks the fulfilment of my biggest biggest wish ALHUMDULILLAH,” the ‘Mein Bushra’ star wrote in the caption on the photo and video sharing application.

She added, “We performed Umrah together, Mama & I.. twice.. what more could I possibly ask for now.. ALHUMDULILLAH.”

“Life truly feels complete.. I have to think hard now to wish again for a long time… just so so grateful,” she noted.

Thousands of social users including fellow showbiz celebs and family extended their heartfelt wishes for the actor on the gram. In her caption, Hocane also thanked her fans and fellows for the prayers and wishes sent for her and mother. "Thankyou.. all of you for all your prayers & best wishes.. I prayed for all of you as well.. my first Umrah will always be so so special for me.. a small little glimpse of my dreams coming true," the celerity concluded.

Yesterday, Mawra Hocane treated her millions of followers on Instagram with glimpses of her time in Madina during the same trip. “I have no words.. it was the best experience of my life,” she noted with the six-visuals gallery on the site.

