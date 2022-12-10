DJ Khaled, Mike Tyson spotted performing Umrah: Watch

American boxer, Mike Tyson and DJ Khaled were spotted together on Friday as they performed Umrah in Makkah.

Both Khaled and Tyson, who were in Saudi Arabia for the recently-wrapped Red Sea Film Festival, took the opportunity to travel to the holy land of Makkah together for the Umrah pilgrimage.

DJ Khaled took to his social media and shared a picture of himself with Tyson and his father, as all three of them sported Ihram. “We on our way to MECCA,” he wrote in the caption of the now-viral Insta post.

“Bless up my brother @miketyson and father of Tyson . More love more blessings more lifeGOD IS THE GREATEST,” he added.

Later, the DJ posted a brief clip from Masjid-al-Haram, along with a heartfelt note. He penned, “The second I walked in Mecca tears came down my eyes Tears of joy. My whole life I wanted to go to MECCA, TO PRAY, AND TO GIVE MY GRATITUDE TO ALLAH.”

“I prayed for the world for more love more life more more peace more joy more happiness more health and protection for all of us ! GOD IS THE GREATEST,” he noted further.

“It so beautiful we all ONE LOVE here.”

Reacting to his viral posts, several social users and fans of both celebs sent their heartwarming wishes for them in the comments section.

