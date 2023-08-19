Alizeh Shah shares a cryptic post amid assault allegations

Showbiz starlet Alizeh Shah breaks silence in a cryptic post, days after co-star Minsa Malik lodged an FIR against her, accusing the actor of physical assault.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram feed in the late hours of Friday, Alizeh Shah posted a recent selfie of her with a cryptic caption, without mentioning any names.

“Haseen itna lago k 3 4 case log jealousy mayn thokk dayn (Be so beautiful that people file cases out of jealousy),” she wrote, probably hinting at the recent case filed against her by the co-star from an upcoming serial, who accused her of ‘professional jealousy’ in the complaint.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aliza shah (@alizehshahofficial)

The post was liked by thousands of her followers who also extended their support for Shah in the comments section.

For the unversed, rising actor Minsa Malik, known for featuring in serials like ‘Aulaad’ and ‘Nand’, filed an FIR (First Information Report) against Shah in Islamabad earlier this week, requesting the authorities to provide her security. Later in a conversation with a private news publication of the country, Malik claimed that Shah was ‘high on drugs’ when the incident took place at the recording of their upcoming serial and ‘threw a marijuana cigarette’ at her before physical and verbal abuse.

Alizeh Shah responded to the allegations by sharing a blog of Ayesha Jahangir Malik, who praised the former’s professionalism and insisted that Malik showed unprofessional behaviour instead by slapping her first. ‘Talk to me’: Alizeh Shah breaks social media